Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 21.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,857 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487 over the last quarter. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.61. 8,825,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,306,450. The company has a market cap of $396.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.11.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

