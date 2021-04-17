W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWW. UBS Group cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.38.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $2.43 on Friday, hitting $406.88. The company had a trading volume of 226,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,434. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $427.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $396.49 and a 200 day moving average of $390.76. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

