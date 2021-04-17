W Green Pay (WGP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $77,161.00

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 16th. One W Green Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. W Green Pay has a market cap of $242,994.87 and approximately $77,161.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00067872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.71 or 0.00733382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00087313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00033078 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001059 BTC.

W Green Pay Coin Profile

W Green Pay (WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars.

