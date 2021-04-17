Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling and trading-in used cars online. Vroom Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Vroom alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VRM. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.21.

Vroom stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. Vroom has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.05.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.20 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vroom will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vroom news, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $514,225.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,350,212.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,488,900 shares of company stock worth $55,484,493 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the first quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 6,705.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vroom (VRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.