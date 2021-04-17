Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $44.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $48.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.04 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

