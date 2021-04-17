Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Upgraded at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

VIVHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut shares of Vivendi from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivendi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $37.23.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

