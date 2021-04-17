Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,394,100 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the March 15th total of 1,322,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,992.6 days.
Shares of VBIZF stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. Viva Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.
Viva Biotech Company Profile
