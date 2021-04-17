Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,394,100 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the March 15th total of 1,322,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,992.6 days.

Shares of VBIZF stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. Viva Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.

Viva Biotech Company Profile

Viva Biotech Holdings provides structure-based drug discovery services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers worldwide. The company develops structure based drug discovery, fragment based drug discovery, affinity selection mass spectrometry screening, and membrane protein targeted drug discovery platforms.

