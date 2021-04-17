VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system. The company’s lead product candidate consists of AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VTGN. William Blair raised shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Shares of VTGN stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57. VistaGen Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.18.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTGN. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

