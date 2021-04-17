Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vishay Intertechnology is riding on the strength across its resistor, diode and opto product lines and expanding manufacturing capacities. Further, robust magnetics offerings which are driving growth in the specialty business, are contributing well. Also, expanding presence in the industrial, millitary and medical end-markets owing to strong resistors and capacitors is a positive. Additionally, growing opportunities for capacitors in the areas of power transmission and electro cars are tailwinds. Further, recovery in the automotive sector and Asian markets especially China is another positive. Moreover, solid momentum of MOSFETs across automotive market is a tailwind. However, coronavirus pandemic-induced uncertainty and economic volatility are headwinds for the company. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry over a year.”

VSH has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

VSH stock opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $667.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

In other news, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $500,033.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 273,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,943.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,602,390.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,852.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,424 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

