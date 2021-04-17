Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $15.00

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. Vipstar Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $15.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000657 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 89.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 59.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 43.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin (CRYPTO:VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

