Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised their target price on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vipshop from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Vipshop has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NYSE VIPS traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $27.73. 12,165,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,481,623. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

