Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

VIPS opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.12. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth $172,357,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,062,000. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

