VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSF. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 32,493 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 45,505 shares during the period.

Shares of CSF opened at $59.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.70. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $61.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

