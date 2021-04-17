Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Stock Price Down 2%

Vicat SA (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) shares were down 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.26 and last traded at $47.26. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.22.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SDCVF. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicat in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vicat in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.13.

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

