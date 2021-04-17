ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Outperform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $80.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VIAC. UBS Group lowered ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lowered ViacomCBS from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered ViacomCBS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie lowered ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.49. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth about $2,509,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 17.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 17.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth about $888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

