Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,868 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 99,526 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,387,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 199,269 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,821,000 after buying an additional 57,190 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,052. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $221.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

