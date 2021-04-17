Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Short Interest Up 62.5% in March

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the March 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 942,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Get Vericel alerts:

In other Vericel news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $15,892,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,688,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vericel by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,709,000 after buying an additional 220,541 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vericel by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after buying an additional 207,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 611.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 184,732 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vericel stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.53. Vericel has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $60.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,798,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $45.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.05 million.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.