VEREIT (NYSE:VER) PT Raised to $41.00

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VER. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Capital One Financial raised shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VEREIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of VER stock opened at $40.58 on Thursday. VEREIT has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $41.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in VEREIT by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 122,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,382 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth about $2,218,000.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

