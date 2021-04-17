Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) have received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on OEZVY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Verbund in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Verbund from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OEZVY opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14. Verbund has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $19.64.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

