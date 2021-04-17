Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is ($0.01). Venator Materials posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.93 million.

VNTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 35,879 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Venator Materials by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 48,445 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Venator Materials by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 20,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 36.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 66,391 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNTR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,621. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $525.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.96.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

