Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Research Coverage Started at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VSTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTA opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. Vasta Platform has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $22.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTA. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 24,527 shares in the last quarter.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

