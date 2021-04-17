Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Research Coverage Started at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on VSTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.58.
Shares of NASDAQ:VSTA opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. Vasta Platform has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $22.35.
Vasta Platform Company Profile
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
