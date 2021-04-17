Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at FBN Securities

FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VRNS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems to $50.67 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.67 to $76.67 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.33 to $63.67 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.33 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $55.22 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $19.49 and a one year high of $75.33. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.06 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 48,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $8,885,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $80,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,957,751. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $879,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 497,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,338,000 after acquiring an additional 134,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

