Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.15. 4,305,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,468,638. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $216.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

