Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $383.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,366. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $362.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $250.00 and a 1-year high of $382.54.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

