Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.2% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.67. 510,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,900. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.44. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $118.06 and a 52-week high of $223.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.