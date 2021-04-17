Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, an increase of 96.3% from the March 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $268.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.58. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $165.25 and a 12-month high of $268.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

