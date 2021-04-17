Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 25.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.7% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.39. 1,125,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,728. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $167.07 and a twelve month high of $276.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

