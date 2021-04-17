Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.44. 367,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,738. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.39. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $81.32 and a 1 year high of $133.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.