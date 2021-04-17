Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VNDA. TheStreet raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.83.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $920.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.56. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $20.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 20,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $374,100.20. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $318,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,488.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,886. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $792,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,033 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.