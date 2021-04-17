Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.20 Million Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. British American Tobacco comprises about 2.1% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 934,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,052,000 after acquiring an additional 427,677 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 874,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,784,000 after acquiring an additional 55,049 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 785,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,461,000 after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 522,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,416,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE BTI traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.51. 4,573,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.67%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

