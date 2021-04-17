Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,720 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Splunk makes up approximately 1.8% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK traded down $14.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,864,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.87. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.77.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,419.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,181 shares of company stock valued at $7,786,001. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

