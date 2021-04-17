Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZTS traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,289,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,499. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The company has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.21 and its 200 day moving average is $160.72.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

