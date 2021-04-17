Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 16,032 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.13% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $88,000.

BAR traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 207,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,238. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $20.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18.

