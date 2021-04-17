Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 550 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,018,000 after acquiring an additional 984,232 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,768,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,929,000 after buying an additional 552,441 shares during the last quarter. DCM International IV Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,795,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Bill.com by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 949,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,563,000 after acquiring an additional 81,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.06.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $2,907,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,307,915.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David Hornik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $3,810,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250,691.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,495 shares of company stock valued at $25,626,241. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL opened at $164.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -315.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.83. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.91 and a 1 year high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

