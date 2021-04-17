Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 869 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 74.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 24,593 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $56.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average of $48.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $57.29.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.