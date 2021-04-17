Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 780 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

IDV stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.29.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

