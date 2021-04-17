Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 154.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $128,533,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in FMC by 298.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 701,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,321,000 after buying an additional 525,425 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in FMC by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in FMC by 974.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 355,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,819,000 after buying an additional 322,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in FMC by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 678,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,924,000 after buying an additional 320,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $112.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $81.58 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

