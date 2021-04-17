Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,217 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 2,152.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 531,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,920,000 after acquiring an additional 222,318 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.08.

In other news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $648,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,334.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,860.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,164 shares of company stock valued at $931,612. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $36.22 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. WesBanco’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 43.14%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

