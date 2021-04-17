Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Short Interest Up 51.4% in March

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the March 15th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ USIO opened at $6.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Usio has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $167.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Usio had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a negative net margin of 15.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Usio will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Usio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USIO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Usio by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Usio by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in Usio by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 457,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Usio by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 484,223 shares during the period. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Usio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

