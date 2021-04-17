Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.73

Shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 399700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bradesco Corretora raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile (OTCMKTS:USNZY)

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

