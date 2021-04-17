US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. US Foods reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $54,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,949. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $275,087.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of US Foods by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of US Foods by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.67. US Foods has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $41.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 1.80.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

