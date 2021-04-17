UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 496 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 1.9% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 44,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,234,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.05, for a total value of $2,393,885.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,813,279.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,747 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $526.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,892. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $357.00 and a 12-month high of $525.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $487.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.62.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

