United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Insurance Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company. It primarily offers homeowners and dwelling fire insurance policies, as well as provides flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, United’s team of dedicated employees manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, policyholder service and claims. It principally markets its products through insurance agents. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Insurance from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ UIHC opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82. United Insurance has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $9.74.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.06). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that United Insurance will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alec Poitevint II bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $187,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Maroney bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,312.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,936. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,780 shares of company stock worth $244,392. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in United Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Insurance by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 164,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of United Insurance by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 52,705 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

