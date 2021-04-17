Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Issues Earnings Results

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Unique Fabricating had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%.

NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,474. Unique Fabricating has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 million, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Unique Fabricating from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets.

