Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Decreased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 662,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $130,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 30.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.88.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $223.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $141.22 and a 52 week high of $225.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

