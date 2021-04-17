Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Short Interest Up 106.8% in March

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 106.8% from the March 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Uni-Select from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Shares of UNIEF stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Uni-Select has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.