UBS Group Upgrades Terex (NYSE:TEX) to Buy

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TEX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Terex from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Get Terex alerts:

NYSE:TEX opened at $45.78 on Friday. Terex has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -763.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.86 million. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Terex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $401,900.00. Insiders have sold 168,104 shares of company stock worth $6,969,687 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Terex by 6,221.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.