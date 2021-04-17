UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $9.92 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,487,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 139,284 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.19% of Marathon Oil worth $9,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $10.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 3.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $13.29.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,272.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.