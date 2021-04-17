UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 9,651 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of Globus Medical worth $8,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $69.75 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.82, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $233.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.25 million. Research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

