UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 18,181 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,181 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $10,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TKR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Timken by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Timken during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Timken during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. Vertical Research started coverage on The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Timken from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.71.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $286,475.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,339,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TKR opened at $81.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $87.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.19.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

